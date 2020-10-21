Arts Council Gave £215,305 in Coronavirus Recovery to Solo Drag Act

Arts Council England have made some very questionable choices about who receives their “recovery fund” grants. The council boasts on its website that “to date, we have announced £334 million of investment, with much more to come.” But where has all that money gone?

Scouring through the Round 2 grants, Guido noticed that the Arts Council gave £215,305 to “Le Gateau Chocolat” – a solo drag act from Brighton. Le Gateau Chocolat Ltd is private limited company claiming to have 2 employees, owned by a man called George Ikediashi, who is the company’s sole performer. His Round 2 grant was the 86th highest in the country, out of 589 grants handed out…

The last full accounts on Companies House for Le Gateau Chocolat are for 2018 and show an annual turnover of £107,000. Why has the Arts Council essentially given a single performer with no significant overheads (who does not need to pay for premises or even travel when not performing) twice his annual turnover, and seven times the average UK salary, as a grant?

As Le Gateu put it himself on Twitter today:

Well he would know…

