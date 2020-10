Number 10 has received an unflattering makeover this morning with a raggedy dark cloth now amateurly obscuring the view through the railings to the back door of Downing Street. The move makes it considerably harder to snap ministers heading in or out. So much for transparent government…

UPDATE: Guido hears this was a response to photographer Steve Back publishing pictures of baby Wilfred on his ‘PoliticalPics‘ Twitter account. Poor form.