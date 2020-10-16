Raab: We’re Not Threatening Andy Burnham, He Mustn’t Hold Us Hostage

Andy Burnham continues not to play ball with the government this morning as talks remain stunted over whether Manchester will go into Tier 3; after the mayor yesterday accused the government of treating the region like a “sacrificial lamb”. This morning The Sun says Burnham is refusing to support tougher lockdown measures unless 80% of wages are paid for businesses forced to shut. It’s a dangerous game for Burnham to play, given Boris could force Manchester into Tier 3 this afternoon without his consent and without the money…

On his media round this morning, Dominic Raab said talks will remain ongoing, and the government wants to work with local leaders, though – referencing the phrase used by Kay Burley – said “I don’t think [the government being held to ransom] is right for the people of Manchester”. Who’ll blink first: Burnham or the Treasury?