London to Enter Tier 2 Friday Midnight

Well, Saturday 00:01 to be precise…

The rules in full:

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

All businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a Covid-secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law, such as nightclubs and adult entertainment venues

Certain businesses selling food or drink on their premises are required to close between 10pm and 5am. Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-thru

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees

Organised indoor sport and exercise classes can continue to take place, provided the Rule of Six is followed

The “Rule of Six” will continue to apply outdoors and in private gardens

People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport

Tory MPs had been lobbying for a borough-by-borough approach, though it looks like they’ve lost the argument. Guido will bring you the details of the London MPs’ briefing when it’s concluded…

UPDATE: Guido understands the Tory MPs on the briefing call were furious, saying the whole London approach is a mistake. The justification for including everywhere from Hackney to Wimbledon is that even in the areas with very low cases there has been a doubling in the last week.

Guido also learns areas technically outside of London were mentioned, including Elmbridge in Surrey and Essex, though there was no clarification over whether these areas will be included in the impending government announcement or will be implemented next week. There’s some indication not all local leaders are on side yet…