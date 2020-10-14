New Law Society President is Former Labour Candidate Who Boasted He Liked to “Pursue Politics Through the Courts”

New Law Society President David Greene is plastering the media today, slamming the Home Secretary. Greene claimed in a Guardian interview this morning to a Priti Patel has attacked lawyers for “simply doing their jobs”. The paper’s profile paints Green as an upstanding defender of the rule of law, standing firm against an extreme government…

What the Guardian interview did not mention, however is that Greene, a two-time failed Labour Parliamentary candidate and ‘class warrior’, once boasted “my practice has allowed me to pursue politics through the courts”. Sounds to Guido like Priti Patel was bang on about certain lefty lawyers…