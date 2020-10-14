Brexit Crunch Time: 24 Hours to Go

The PM will hold crunch negotiation talks today with EU Commission President, with just one day to go before David Frost, Britain’s Chief Negotiator, will advise Boris whether a trade deal is now possible. Despite Ursula Von Der Leyen and Johnson agreeing to another month of talks last week, Downing Street is racing to meet the October 15th deadline, which coincides with the next summit of EU Leaders and the date Michel Barnier previously stated as the negotiation finale. Boris could call off talks tomorrow…

The crunch deadline comes as Merkel calls for “realism” in the talks and warns the EU that it must “take into account reality” that is in the interests of Britain as well as the block of 27, in what is tonally a stark contrast from Macron’s calls to the EU to show “no weakness” over the UK’s fishing demands. Lord Frost is already blaming this squabbling as the reason for the lack of an “outline” agreement this week…