Vice Presidential Debate Hijacked By Fly

The US Vice Presidential debate last night was a fairly run-of-the-mill affair, especially when contrasted with the chaotic display from the top of the tickets last week. For those with short attention spans, however, the highlight of the low-key affair was undoubtedly when a fly hijacked the show and landed on Vice President Pence’s head for two minutes. Democrats, for some reason, found it hilarious…

The less interesting moments in the debate covered coronavirus, vaccines, the Supreme Court, and the criminal justice system. Watch the less-talked-about highlights here: