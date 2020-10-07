DCMS Confirms Kelvin Has Applied for BBC Chairmanship

After hearing that Charles Moore had withdrawn from the running for the BBC chairman’s job Guido contemplated applying himself. The good news is that a paycut will no longer be necessary as Kelvin MacKenzie has stepped up to the plate and put his name forward for the job.

In the interests of transparency he has released an explainer video (above) concerning the circumstances of his exit from The Sun. Which was in itself an injustice.

With his wealth of experience in successfully running major media organisations, MacKenzie is unquestionably well qualified for the job. Good luck Kelvin!