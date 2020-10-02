Sacked Guardian Staff Forced to Pay for their Own Redundancy Letters

Recently-sacked Guardian staff have been forced to cough up to receive their own redundancy notices after the news organisation sent the letters with insufficient postage, meaning former employees had to pay the Post Office the extra before taking possession. The farce has compounded anger amongst staff who had already spent weeks waiting for the mail to arrive.

With the Guardian announcing cuts of 12% to its workforce after an anticipated £25 million hit to its revenues thanks to Covid, staff were expecting to receive their redundancy notices on Monday. After the letters failed to arrive they were told they would be emailed instead. On Friday morning some staff began receiving notifications from the Post Office that £1.50 was required to take possession of the letters. Staff have been told they can either expense it or leave it and wait for the grim news via email instead…