Sadiq’s Latest PR Shot Misses

Sadiq Khan’s industrial PR operation has now turned its attention to the upcoming flu season, telling Londoners if they’re entitled to a jab they can get one free at their local pharmacy. Accompanying the release was a snap of Sadiq supposedly receiving a vaccine shot of his own; unfortunately showing the fake set up of the snap was the needle clearly still in its plastic cap, and the doctor seemingly attempting to deliver the jab through Khan’s shirt. Much like Sadiq’s mayoral PR, this shot is blunt and fake…