Brady Rebels Close to Deal With Government

Chief whip Mark Spencer spent yesterday afternoon in a long meeting with the Brady rebel ringleaders, who it is widely thought command the sympathy of around 80 Tory MPs by now – a doubling from last week. The mood on the back benches is clear, MPs want more scrutiny…

By all accounts a deal is close to being struck before Wednesday’s vote. Robert Peston reckons Hancock will acquiesce at the Despatch Box tomorrow, and allow MPs to vote on national coronavirus measures – albeit reserving the power to delay the vote until a few days after the imposition of a new restriction in the case of “an emergency“. Rebels are holding what specific procedure they would agree to close to their chest, although Steve Baker described yesterday’s meeting as “cordial and constructive”…

While the Brady Amendment could still be ruled out of scope by the Speaker on Wednesday instead of being put to a vote, Number 10 has been at pains to communicate that it understands the swelling sense of feeling on its back benches. Guido is told by one senior rebel that they are “confident a solution will be found”…