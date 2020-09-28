Andrew Neil Explains GB News

In a wide-ranging interview on Sky News this morning, GB News Chairman Andrew Neil revealed that:

On GB News, Brillo was candid – providing seven key takeaways:

With Discovery in as the lead investor for GB News, “quite a queue” of others has formed to fill up the tens of millions in investment the channel is seeking. The funding round will be over by the middle of next month at the latest and Neil is “pretty sure we will be oversubscribed”…

The channel will be free to air on Freeview, on the Sky platform, on Virgin, and it will be streamed online by GB News too. The aim is to generate an audience quickly…

GB News will go in for “news-based programming” built around strong presenters or teams of presenters, to become “an appointment to view.” In the US this model provides strong ratings…

Comparisons with Fox News in the states “could not be more wrong.”

GB News will stand between what Fox News does in America and what existing broadcasters do in the UK. “There is a whole territory between them to occupy that could be very lucrative”…

GB News will always comply with Ofcom rules and have a variety of views and opinions. Ofcom is quite liberal with this, as it is happy with the clearly ideological Channel 4 News…