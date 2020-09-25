Jamie Oliver Claims Free Trade Makes Kids Fat

Guido can reveal that turkey twizzler-stealing Remainer chef Jamie Oliver is in the process of trying to collect names to put to his new anti-trade lobbying letter, to be sent to MPs over the weekend. In the letter he takes aim at “the wrong kind of trade”, which Guido can only presume by the rest of the letter is the ‘free’ kind. Oliver alleges that free trade deals could “damage child health, as shown by past trade agreements between Canada and Mexico and the USA where obesity rates increased dramatically.” This is, of course, bonkers.

His claim appears to be based on one academic paper (reported in The Guardian) claiming that a free trade deal between the US and Mexico led to an increase in childhood obesity rates in Mexico. Yet the paper was based on the fact that US companies and products – such as McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Doritos, and Coca Cola entered the Mexican market for the first time. It argues that these new brands, introduced in the 90s, are linked to an increase in childhood obesity. Oliver either hasn’t read the research he’s referring to, or is unaware that these companies already operate in the UK and sell to UK consumers…

The suggestions in his lobbying letter would also set back underdeveloped countries, targeting farmers in Africa and other developing nations in particular with trade barriers. Fair trade only when it suits…

Read his barmy nannying letter below, before it hits MP inboxes: