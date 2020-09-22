Shadow Education Secretary Calls Coronavirus a “Good Crisis” Labour Can Exploit

Following The Sun’s scoop of Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green calling Coronavirus a “good crisis” the party can exploit and not let “go to waste”, Guido can now bring you the audio of the incident. Talking to party activists at the “Labour Connected” event on Sunday, Green said:

“I think we should use the opportunity, don’t let a good crisis go to waste. We can really see now what happens when you under-resource schools, when you under-resource families and communities.”

All reminiscent of the cynicism of 9/11 being a “good day to bury bad news“. When asked about the incident on Politics Live this morning, Lisa Nandy said, “I’m sorry it came across so badly, that wasn’t the intention at all”. That’s not an apology Lisa…