BBC To Stop Broadcasting Nicola’s Covid Briefings

The BBC has finally taken the decision to stop giving free airtime to Nicola Sturgeon’s press conferences. BBC One Scotland had been broadcasting the hour long briefings from the SNP leader as a matter of routine. Sturgeon has continued her daily press conferences long beyond the peak of the pandemic, a course of action that has been criticised by opposition parties in Scotland. Predictably, the SNP are now pushing back against this hard, with The National laughably calling it a media blackout. Somehow every other country gets by without daily televised addresses from their dear leader…