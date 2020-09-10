Who Will Be the Covid Marshals?

Guido was left with more questions than answers on ‘Covid Marshals’ this morning, after Grant Shapps triggered more speculation than light on who will be chosen to man the proposed new Stasi-style army of informants and enforcers to man the streets of Britain. The Transport Secretary told Today’s Nick Robinson that his area already has “street wardens” who “would be ideal people to be marshals” – not that they will. Guido is not sure the Government has thought through its plans beyond finding something to do for the more curtain-twitching inclined newly unemployed…

https://order-order.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/covid-marshalls.mp3 We still don’t know if they will be paid for by local authorities or central government, or who will stump up the touted £30,000 a year salaries. We don’t know who will train them. All we know is they will be given local authority high visibility uniforms, badges, and clipboards. The Tories used to campaign against this stuff…