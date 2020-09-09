WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister’s New Covid Briefing

See the first Prime Ministerial Number 10 Covid briefing since the summer. Almost nostalgic…
“I know that, over time, the rules have become quite complicated and confusing. We have spoken to police officers about what they need for an effective enforcement regime and of course, listened to the feedback from you, the public.In response, we are simplifying and strengthening the rules – making them easier for you to understand and for the police to enforce…So in England, from Monday, we are introducing the rule of 6. You must not meet socially in groups of more than 6 – and if you do, you will be breaking the law. This will apply in any setting, indoors or outdoors, at home or in the pub.”