Hancock: New Six Person Gathering Limit Cannot Be Broken in a Very Limited and Specific Way

Hancock faced an uphill struggle of a media round this morning, having to explain the new law announced last night that social gatherings cannot exceed six people, while also defending the government’s ability to break international law following yesterday’s furore. TimesRadio’s Stig Abell combined both stories in one question…

The social gathering rules, announced last night, will ban gatherings of more than six people in England from Monday – down from the current 30. The rule applies to all spaces indoors and outdoors, public and private; with schools, workplaces, funerals, weddings and Covid-secure sport teams exempt from the rule. To add confusion, if your household “support” bubble is greater than six, you’re also exempt.



On the second part of TimesRadio’s question to the health secretary, expect the much hyped Internal Markets bill to be published in a few hours.