Read in Full: ERG Argues for Scrapping of Withdrawal Agreement in Event of No Deal

Sir Bernard Jenkin has put out a statement on behalf of the ERG Steering Group, calling on the government to scrap the Withdrawal Agreement entirely in the event of no trade deal being agreed with the EU:

“If we don’t reach a deal with the EU, Brexit is not done until the UK government succeeds in its determination to assert its own interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement

“If the EU is unwilling to do a deal with us, there are two options. The first is to enact domestic legislation that will largely nullify the direct effect and direct applicability of EU law. We have the mandate and majority to do this

“Second, if the EU insists on an unreasonable interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK must stand ready to repudiate it. I hope it is not necessary, but if it is the only way to achieve UK prosperity and the kind of sovereign independence which is the democratic right of any nation recognised under the UN Charter, then so be it. And most other nations would respect us for that