Polling Reveals Environmental Concerns Massively Down #DespiteExtinctionRebellion

The public, it appears, are not buying Extinction Rebellion’s nonsense a second time around. While there was a slight rise in the environmental concerns after the groups mass protests last year, after the previous week-and-a-half of well-publicised Extinction Rebellion activity there is a very different story. YouGov polling reveals the issue is a full 13 points lower than it was in January. The polling, fieldwork for which concluded on Monday, asks Brits to list their top three issues facing the country. The results were…

Economy 55%

Health 52%

Brexit 46%

Immigration and Asylum 30%

Environment 21%

Will this merely encourage the eco-terrorists to double down on their efforts?