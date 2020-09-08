Arrested Extinction Rebellion Protestor is ‘Jihadi’ Bride

An Extinction Rebellion protestor who was arrested as part of the weekend’s anti-Murdoch protests has been revealed to be a “jihadi bride” mum of nine who previously had to deny being a member of ISIS. Two years ago it was alleged Natalie Bracht travelled to Syria in 2014 where she married an ISIS fighter from London, later telling the press “I have accepted I am a full-time terror suspect without conviction.” She is now being convicted for terrorism of a different sort…

Natalie Bracht only returned to the UK last month after being repatriated from Germany and has already found herself appearing in Luton’s Magistrates’ Court faced with charges of obstruction of the highway. Guido can’t imagine what drew the 45-year-old supporter of a medieval, anti-democratic cult to ISIS…