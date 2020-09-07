Civil Service Union Using Covid Pretext to Fight Government

The Government is trying to lead from the front with its return-to-work drive, setting a target of 80% of civil servants to return to their desk at least once a week by the end of the month. Retaliating, the biggest civil servants’ union, PCS, has said they are “prepared to consider industrial action” if the government tries forcing them back to work and they believe that it is not safe. Guido isn’t so sure the threat to effectively bring the government to a halt is being driven by their workers’ safety at heart…

Footage obtained from a Zoom call in early June shows the PCS’ general secretary Mark Serwotka claiming “if Jeremy Corbyn had won that election in December, thousands of people would be alive today who have died” and promising that while they want to get rid of the government, in the meantime they will “fight” them until they get something better. If Guido was a member of the PCS, he wouldn’t be too happy having his safety weaponised in a partisan fight aimed at preventing the elected government doing its job…