It’s Fun to Work at the FCDO

HuffPo’s Paul Waugh has shared an absolute gem this morning doing the rounds on civil service WhatsApp groups. Apparently produced by a creative former DFID civil servant to celebrate this morning’s birth of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. F.C.D.O. becomes the new Y.M.C.A…

Offline celebrations include a new plaque being officially put up on the FCDO building, replacing the original sign’s classic typeface with civil-service-standard Ariel.

Yuck.
Department for International Development FCDO Foreign Office
