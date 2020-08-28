Government Bracing for Extinction Rebellion Cyber Attacks

Parliament’s Digital Services Cyber Security team have this morning informed civil servants who work on Parliamentary Select Committees that a new threat to parliamentary accounts has been identified- from Extinction Rebellion. As if Russia and China weren’t enough, eco-nutters are now posing a domestic threat too…

Account holders have been advised in an email titled “Cyber security threat this weekend” to change passwords if their teams have seen personnel changes, review who has access to accounts, watch out for suspicious content being posted this weekend, and set stronger passwords if they have not already. Time the Home Office takes stronger action against an organisation that increasingly deploys what look more like terrorist tactics than legitimate protest…

Read the security email in full below…