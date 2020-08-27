Brexit SpAd’s Cyber Hack

Despite the obvious enthrallment of the LibDem leadership election, the question on the minds of Westminster SpAds today is who was behind the suspected recent hacking of a government mobile phone belonging to one of No. 10’s EU negotiation team members. Fellow SpAds were alerted to the security breach after the SpAd left a number of WhatsApp chats and Guido understands the civil service advised them to wipe the phone clean. Who would have most to gain from hacking the phone of a member of the country’s Brexit negotiation team?