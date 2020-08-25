James O’Brien Doubles Down after Telling Concerned Parent: “When a Child Dies, it’s on You”

Public school bully-boy and radio host James O’Brien has clearly got bored of ‘owning’ ‘thick’ Brexiteers and instead turned its gaze towards a new target: concerned parents who want their children to return to school:

“And the problem will be, and I think we should probably get this front and centre before it happens… when there is an outbreak or god forbid even a fatality… when that happens, it’s on you mate. You can’t not agree with that, it’s true.”

Despite the subsequent pushback against his comments after they were clipped and Tweeted out by LBC, O’Brien has doubled down, throwing the broadcast team under the bus saying he is “stunned by the incredibly crass way the clip was written up & promoted by @LBC”

This went even one step too far for Coronavirus alarmist-in-chief Piers Morgan:

Wow. You tell a listener the death of ANY schoolchild from covid is personally on him if he thinks (as most people do) that kids should now return to school - and now chuck your network & its social media team under the bus for tweeting accurately what you said? Shameless. https://t.co/tarQbs2J5A — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 24, 2020

O’Brien’s final say on the matter? To plug his book. Classy…