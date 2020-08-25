Fury over BBC’s Miserable Patriotic Proms Compromise

Tory MPs, Cabinet Ministers and basically all the non-woke are enjoying themselves immensely bashing yet another decision by the BBC that brings into question whether it’s London-based pandering leadership can even remember their audience. Following the Sunday Times’ story that the BBC was planning on dropping Land of Hope and Glory, and Rule Britannia from the usual Last Night of the Proms line-up, the corporation has been forced to release the programme early and revealed the songs will go ahead – without singing. They claim it’s to do with Covid and the sung versions will return in 2021…

Nigel Farage denounced: “The BBC should stop apologising for our history and our heritage. People will be disgusted by this level of political correctness. The only thing that needs cancelling is the BBC itself.” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the BBC, “confident, forward-looking nations don’t erase their history”.

Richard Holden MP didn’t mince words when reacting, “At every turn the BBC just dig the hole they’re in a bit deeper. They need to stop with this attempt to appease the woke morons.” Even Ed Balls Tweeted, “I sincerely hope this story is a spoof.”

Away from politics, prominent classical music commentator Norman Lebrecht said the BBC had crumbled to “young wokeness”, “It is an object lesson in how to offend all the people all of the time”. A BBC source tells The Times the bungled handling was caused by “white guys in a panic” seeking to placate the Black Lives Matter movement. Guido’s not sure why anyone’s surprised at the BBC’s decision – they’ve been trying to stamp out hope and glory for years…