Met Police Refused Easy Criminal Victory Despite Specific Evidence

A fortnight ago, a Guido reporter’s backpack – inside of which was a top-of-the-line Macbook – was stolen from outside the Old Star pub in Westminster. Despite being next to the Ministry of Justice, he was informed no CCTV of the theft existed and that Westminster is apparently a notorious blackspot for live CCTV footage. Guido expected to never see his laptop again…

A few days later, however, the Macbook astonishingly appeared on Apple’s ‘Find my iPhone’ tracker at an address on Walworth Road, SE11. The new vital information was submitted to the police via an online form that night, and in-person to Walworth police station the next day. Physically scoping out the area from the map, it seemed to correspond directly with a second-hand technology shop. It doesn’t take a genius to put 2 + 2 together…

Despite this evidence placed into the lap of the Met, an email was received the next morning saying sadly the case had been closed due to no further leads (apart from the exact location of the property just a couple of minutes from the door of one of their stations). It would only have taken a couple of officers to go in and look around, potentially discovering other stolen items; instead they refused to act, Guido’s reporter is now over £2,000 out-of-pocket, and potential criminals have got away. It seems ‘Abolish the Police’ lefties have nothing to worry about…