Labour Councillor Suspended Over Holocaust Conspiracy

Prominent Labour councillor and London Assembly candidate Preston Tabois has been suspended by the Labour Party over posts unearthed by Guido, showing the left-wing candidate endorsing a conspiracy theory that Jews murdered each other in the Holocaust in a masterplan to create the state of Israel. While he’s suspended he will be unable to run as a Labour candidate…

Facebook posts unearthed by Guido and put to Labour show the Haringey councillor having shared an article about a UKIP candidate claiming “Jews murdered each other in the Holocaust in masterplan to create State of Israel”, to which Tabois added “You’re not wrong brother P!”.

Other posts from Preston’s Facebook account include the councillor defending conspiracy theories in a discussion about Zionism, saying they “can be used as an educational tool to understand and relate to how governments are run & financed”, as well as describing Tesco as a “Zionist” shop.

A Labour Party spokesperson told Guido:

“The Labour Party takes all complaints of antisemitism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

Though the party is not officially confirming either way, Guido understands Tabois has been administratively suspended from the Labour party pending an investigation. Starmer’s record on responding to antisemitism remains a lot shinier than his predecessor’s – it really wasn’t that difficult to get to grips with…