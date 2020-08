Fresh YouGov polling out this morning has revealed that, despite the public thinking the Government has handled the exam fiasco appallingly, they have only dipped from 30% to 29% approval from the start of the controversy to the end of it. By contrast, 49% disapprove, also moving by just one point.

YouGov’s Chris Curtis has noted that Government approval today is remarkably still higher than the final poll before the December election. Talk about teflon…