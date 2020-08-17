Flashback: Labour Campaigned to Abolish Teacher Assessed Predicted Grades in 2019

In the run up to the 2019 election, then Shadow Education Secretary and now Deputy Leader of the Labour Party announced plans to scrap the “deeply unfair” system of teachers predicting grades. The party not only noted how inaccurate the predictions were, but also their discrimination. As the BBC reported last summer:

“Black applicants had the lowest percentage accuracy with only 39.1% of grades accurately predicted, while white applicants had the highest grade prediction accuracy at 53%.”

Rayner argued that disadvantaged students were particularly disadvantaged by teacher predictions, saying in a press release that “predicted grades are wrong in the vast majority of cases, and disadvantaged students in particular are losing out on opportunities on the basis of those inaccurate predictions.” Now Labour in Wales has entrenched that inaccuracy…