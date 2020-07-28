Even Labour Voters Prefer Rishi to Dodds for Chancellor

Labour unease with the mess that is the shadow Treasury is only set to grow following this gruelling polling showing that even 2019 Labour voters would prefer Rishi Sunak to be Chancellor compared to Labour’s own Anneliese Dodds. Among those who voted for Corbyn, Rishi leads Anneliese by 21 points to 14…

Answering the question “Which of these would make the better Chancellor of the Exchequer?” – the country as a whole backs Rishi by an overwhelming 44% to 6% – a 38 point lead. Even Marxist John McDonnell was comfortably in double figures when he was Shadow Chancellor. According to YouGov Dodds is now polling at less than half his score…