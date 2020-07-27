You’ll Be Surprised What Qualifies for the ‘Junk Food’ Ban

The Government’s proposed nannying ad pan is said to be about to crash down on ‘junk food’, banning so called junk food advertising on TV and online prior 9pm. Other than the obvious hypocrisy, the trouble with this approach is that term that has popular appeal but no legal definition. A similar ‘junk food’ ad ban under Sadiq Khan resulted in mince pie adverts being banned on the London Underground and from the sides of buses…

Government instead takes ‘junk food’ to mean all food that is ‘high in fat, sugar, and salt’ (HFSS food as defined by the Food Standards Agency’s Nutrient Profiling Model). This includes…

Raisins and s ultanas

ultanas Most tinned fruit

Most yoghurts

Nearly all cheese (including half-fat cheese)

Cream crackers

Tomato soup

Hummus

Ham and salami

Pesto

Cereal bars

Pure orange juice

Olive bread

Pasta sauces

Butter and margarine

More than half of all meat

One in every four sandwiches

When a middle England mother hears “junk food ad ban” and nods approvingly it’s unlikely she’ll be thinking about pesto, olive bread, and hummus…