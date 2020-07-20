Are white working class boys being left behind?
In a cover story for The Spectator, the IEA’s Christopher Snowdon says the recent protests have forced everyone to have difficult discussions about race, class, poverty and attainment.
But one seemingly “forgotten demographic” in this debate is white working class boys. In his article, he describes how only 13% of white boys from poor backgrounds go on to higher education, less than any black or Asian group.
It might seem divisive to compare different groups, he says. But he points out that attainment in education and in life is relative – and if we’re to help the worst off, we have to know who they are.
He’ll discuss this, along with Ben Bradley, the Conservative MP for Mansfield, in tonight’s Definite Article programme, hosted by IEA Academic and Research Director Syed Kamall.
JOIN IN THE DEBATE – LIVE at 6.00 pm – HERE or on YouTube.