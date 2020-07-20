Green Party Candidates Struggle to Define ‘Woman’

During the Green Party’s deputy leadership hustings in Yorkshire and the Humber this weekend, the candidates were asked the straighforward question “what is a woman?” Guido would have thought the answer to be pretty simple. Listening to the candidates’ answers, apparently not. Guido has provided the baffling (abridged) quotes below…

Nick Humberstone “I don’t think we’re going to get any good solution on this issue if we’re trying to define a word because people have different interpretations. That’s all I really have to say. I don’t think it’s a very productive question to be honest.”

Tom Pashby “It’s a very simple question but obviously it’s heavily loaded and I don’t think we should be getting into political debate about the specifics of what it is to be a woman. A cis woman who can’t give birth is no less of a woman and you can apply that to people who identify as women. They’re not all going to be in the same exact characteristics. Some women are more feminine some women are more masculine so yeah, it’s not really something that we should be debating”

Amelia Womack “I don’t think we can talk about this in binary choices it’s more complex than that. As a proud feminist my feminism has always been intersectional. I am very proud of the trans women who I work with whose experiences have strengthened parts of our movement and ensure that we’re challenging the bigger issues at hand and that is the patriarchal systems that oppress all women.”

Cleo Lake “For me the Green Party does represent equality. For me personally I believe in diversity and unity within diversity and I think very often our differences are what make us collectively very, very strong. I would also like to say I’ve become, without having had time yet to dig in to all the ins and outs… very disappointed to hear of rows, internal rows.”



God help primary school staff teaching this stuff under a Green Party administration…