BBC Mocks Birmingham Just a Fortnight After Announcing City Job Cuts

As if the BBC hadn’t already angered the regions enough by announcing job cuts at popular local services, the metropolitan Beeb has now come up with a new policy to win over public support – insulting cities…

A fortnight ago, the BBC announced over 30 job cuts to its Birmingham-based online hub, as part of their mass sackings to save £25 million by the end of the year; today a Tweet from BBC Archives dug up 1992 footage of the city’s bid to host the Olympic Games, accompanied with the snobbish caption,

“Birmingham was bidding to host the 1992 Olympic Games. Yes, Birmingham. Yes, the Olympic games”

The way the BBC has been behaving recently, Guido is starting to wonder whether they even want to retain the licence fee…