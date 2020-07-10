Ed Davey’s Over-Confidence

Ed Davey got a bit over-confident when nominations closed last night in the LibDem leadership race. He claimed that nearly 60% of members were backing him to be leader, actually that was the percentage of the nominations he got. Voting has yet to begin and his tweet was deleted minutes later. Is that nominations tally even that much of a strong performance?

The establishment candidate has the advantage of the marketing database he built up during his last tilt at the leadership and his effective incumbency advantage. So you would expect him to sew up the nominations. Punters however think he’s the underdog. Who knows? Who cares?