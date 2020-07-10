Beth, You’re Shouting at Tea

Rishi Sunak’s £180 smart flask caught the ire of left-wingers looking for something to be angry about this week, not least the Mirror’s Mikey Smith whose unbridled fury at someone owning a flask resulted in 18 Tweets and two articles. Totally normal…

Another leftie who joined in was Beth Winter MP, who took to Twitter to boast that her mug was only £3, and perhaps Rishi’s expensive gadget is the reason he batted away her suggestion of a wealth tax this week. Contrary to the down-to-earth image Beth’s trying to portray, her register of interests shows that since the election she’s received nearly £4,000 from the University and College Union – for a mere 10 hour’s work. On top of her £80,000 MP wage…

At £400 per hour it would take less than a half-an-hour shift for bourgeois Beth to earn enough to buy a swanky Sunak flask all for herself…