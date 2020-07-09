Rishi Hits Rich Hardest

New Treasury analysis has revealed households in the poorest deciles have been assisted the most through the crisis, while the richest deciles have been hit significantly harder. The richest have seen household income drop by almost 15% while the poorest have experienced a slight rise in the first three months of the pandemic. This is an even more dramatic picture than the 2008 recession, where income inequality also decreased as the rich lost more than the poor…

The economic interventions in place have been heavily skewed towards those on the lowest incomes, with caps in the job retentions scheme and self-employment income support both capped at £30,000. Multi-millionaire Rishi has become a “class traitor”…