Davey Pockets £5,000 from Huawei’s Chief Adviser

Since Guido’s Monday story on Ed Davey’s LibDem leadership fundraising hypocrisy, tens of thousands more leadership funds have been added to his register of members interests. One donation of £5,000 caught Guido’s eye – from Sir Michael Rake, who was appointed to the board of Huawei UK in April, and who’s served as an adviser to the Chinese-based company since January 2019.

The LibDems have long been an anti-Huawei party, with Daisy Cooper MP – who recently made the surprise announcement of backing Davey for leader – saying the Government’s decision to allow Huawei control over parts of the UK’s 5G network shows the Tories have “little regard for Huawei’s human rights record.” Huawei’s advisers don’t splash the cash because of their support for liberal democracy….