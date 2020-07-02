Woke Writer Learns What Goes Around Comes Around

A week ago, leftie playwright Damian Barr helped get Baroness Nicholson axed from her decade-long Booker prize role after she was accused of “bullying” transgender model Munroe Bergdorf. Barr helped lead the woke mob against Nicholson, tweeting

“As a gay writer I feel very concerned that a person who is actively and publicly propagating homophobic views holds a position of such power & prestige in your rightly esteemed organisation.”

If transphobic comments now threaten exclusion from the writing profession, Damian may have shot himself in the foot. Old Tweets have now come to light in which he repeatedly uses the word “tranny”, including one post joking about the failed suicide attempt of a transgender person.

Damian’s feed – which includes colourful use of words like “whore”, “bitch” and calls the LGBT community “perverts” – has been set to private. Will woke writers now leave Damian Barr’s literary agency in protest?