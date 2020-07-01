Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Telegraph Versus York Minster

A row has sparked up between two ancient Tory institutions, namely Christianity and The Telegraph. Yesterday The Telegraph threw more petrol onto the culture fire war, claiming the “future of a Roman Emperor statue outside York Minster is being “looked at” following complaints” about Constantine’s support of slavery.

Three hours later, God’s northern residence replied to the article, claiming that contrary to the piece, they “have not received any formal complaints and at present the statue is not under threat from removal.”

Gabriella Swerling, the article’s author, didn’t take the denial lying down

Based on the likes of York Minster’s subsequent reply, Twitter users have chosen which side of the story they believe

Thankfully it seems employee Tom’s intervention diffused things between Gabriella and the house of t’Lord

Who would have thought it would have been the Telegraph squabbling with the Church of England…