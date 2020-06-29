Starmer’s Police Policy U-Turn

Speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning, Sir Keir admonished the Black Lives Matter movement for their police abolition views:

“That’s nonsense and nobody should be saying anything about defunding the police. I would have no truck with that, I was director of public prosecutions for five years. I worked with police forces across England and Wales bringing thousands of people to court. So my support for the police is very, very strong” “I wouldn’t have any truck with what the organisation is saying about defund the police or anything else, that’s just nonsense.”

This pro-police passion from Starmer is newly-found however. In 1987, he wrote for the Socialist Alternative:

“This leads to the question of the role the police should play, if any, in civil society. Who are they protecting and from what?”

The Leader of the Opposition continued fingering the fuzz for much of his adult life at Doughty Street Chambers, who are renowned specialists in actions against the police, with hours of YouTube lectures on “How to sue the police”. In their own words:

“We are particularly well-known for our work in holding the police to account, and other agencies involved in the criminal justice system”

Tories are terrified that Sir Keir is not only just as radical as his predecessor, he’s smarter about hiding it this side of an election…