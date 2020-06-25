Remainer Ring Round for CEOs to Back EU Regulatory Alignment

Guido has learned that fanatical Remainer and former chairman of BT, Mike Rake, has been desperately ringing round FTSE 100 CEOs asking them to sign up to a last-ditch letter calling for full alignment with EU regulatory bodies, and against the prospect of an Australian-style UK-EU relationship at the end of the year. Guido hears not as many CEOs as expected have jumped on the doomed bandwagon. Even the CBI has come round to the government’s way of thinking on issues like not extending the transition period…

Letter organiser Rake strongly supports the European Movement campaign and sits on the board of Huawei, which has been ferociously promoting the Chinese company’s involvement in UK telecoms. Rake wants the UK to take EU regulations with no vote, and invite in Chinese infrastructure. Giving up control…

Read the letter in full, before it ends up in one of tomorrow’s papers…