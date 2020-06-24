Working Classes Back Tories, Reject Woke Labour Party

A new paper written by academics Matthew Goodwin and Oliver Heath has revealed that the Conservatives “are now more popular with people on low incomes than high incomes.” While the Labour Party held a lead among low-income voters as recently as 2017, this disappeared in 2019…

In December’s election the Tories established a 15-point lead over Labour among people on low incomes, the first time in history the Tories have outpolled the Labour Party in this demographic. The Tories held a 9-point lead among those on high incomes, this lead grew to 15-points among low income voters making them the true people’s party…
