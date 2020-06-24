Nandy Calls for Tougher Approach to China

Speaking in an Adam Smith Institute webinar this afternoon, Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy took a perhaps surprisingly strident stance against the increasingly aggressive Chinese government. Not only did she support the Government’s offer to Hong Kong’s British National (Overseas) citizens, Nandy pushed for further action. Particularly focussing fire on British companies appeasing the Chinese Communist Party…

“We need to be far tougher with British companies, particularly the British banks HSBC and Standard Chartered that have capitulated to Chinese pressure”

Nandy went on to talk up the power of Britain, striking a surprisingly Boris-like tone of optimism in terms of what can be done. A welcome change in Labour Party policy – standing up to, rather than cosying up to despotic regimes. Good on her.