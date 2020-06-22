Police Ramp Up Hunt for Colston Statue Vandals

Somerset police have ramped up the hunt for those involved in the toppling of the Bristol Edward Colston statue, which was pulled down 11 days ago; releasing still images of 15 people they are trying to track down as part of their investigation. Full body pictures can be found here…

Detective Superintendent Liz Hughes said:

“The incident attracted worldwide attention and there’s no denying it has polarised public opinion – but in the eyes of the law a crime has been committed and we’re duty-bound to investigate this without fear or favour.” “A significant number of enquiries have already been carried out including the examination of the large amount of footage and photographs which have circulated online and on social media, as well as footage from the network of CCTV cameras in and around the city centre and Harbourside.”

If only the police at the time had tried something other than just standing back and watching…

Last week, Guido reported the growing anger amongst Tory MPs, who perceived a much slower pace in bringing justice to the statue-fellers, in comparison to the right-wing PC Palmer urinater. Unfortunately, most of the Bristolian vandals were masked, and the PC Palmer protestor had the decency to hand himself into the police…