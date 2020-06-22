Failed NHSX Covid App Cost £11.8 Million

The health minister in the Lords, Lord Bethell, has revealed the failed NHSX COVID-tracing app has cost the taxpayer £11.8 million. Millions that could have been saved had anyone in government – especially the CEO of NHSX Matthew Gould – listened to all the experts saying the app was never going to work…

UPDATE: Assuming a £100 per hour rate for developers that equates to 118,000 man hours. Which seems impossible. Even if we double the rate to £200 per hour that suggests 59,000 man hours. How many people were working on the project for 3 months? This needs auditing…