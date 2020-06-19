BBC Scotland’s ‘Worried Parent’ Was Senior Tory Adviser

Last night the BBC’s Reporting Scotland programme spoke to “worried parent” Alison Payne voicing her concerns over schools reopening north of the border. What viewers were not told about this articulate, anti-government mother, however, is that she spent four years as Head of Research for the Scottish Conservatives, before becoming Political Adviser to the then Scottish Tory leader Annabel Goldie. Guido’s campaign for media transparency over interviewees’ party political context applies to all parties…