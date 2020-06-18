Pressure Grows on Guardian to Pay Slavery Reparations

Pressure is mounting on The Guardian to address and redress its dark history after Guido first brought to light the company’s complicity in profiting from slavery in the past last week. Since then both the Mail and the Sun have helped highlight the paper’s pro-Confederacy views, and a petition calling for the paper to be “shut down” has now hit 17,000 signatures. Meanwhile, Guardian op-eds supporting Black Lives Matter continue being published daily…

This morning the The Telegraph splashed on big companies such as Greene King and Lloyd’s of London apologising for their slavery links and pledging payments to BAME groups; Barclays also hinted they will pay reparations over their historic role. Greene King explained:

It is inexcusable that one of our founders profited from slavery and argued against its abolition in the 1800s… [we will make a] substantial investment to benefit the BAME community and support our race diversity in the business as we increase our focus on targeted work in this area.”

The Guardian, which has grown from its founding first owner John Edward Taylor’s investment of his cotton trade profits – made off the back of the slave trade – to now having £1 billion in reserves in the bank, has no excuse not to follow suit. Will the paper apologise and pay up?